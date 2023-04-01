Cleveland Police searching for 16-year-old boy last seen March 31

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Jevonte Jones, a 16-year-old boy last seen March 31 at his residence in the 3000 block of West 33rd Street.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue sleeves and gray joggers.

Jevonte is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.