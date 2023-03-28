Cleveland Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen March 16

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Cierra Farmer, a 16-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago near West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cierra is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on March 16 wearing a black Nike hoodie and black Nike jogging pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 or at 216-623-2536. You can also call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 or dial 911.

