Cleveland police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Nov. 9

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 9.

Renee Paul-Ragland is missing from her home in the 1700 block of Clarkstone Avenue.

Police did not provide a detailed description of Paul-Ragland, but did provide the image of the girl above.

Anyone with information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.