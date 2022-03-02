Cleveland police searching for 17-year-old girl last seen on Feb. 27

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 27.

Kazara Umble, 17, is described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches, 86 pounds, with black and red hair and blue eyes.

She has tattoos on her neck, chest and forearms, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

If anyone has information on Kazara's whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

