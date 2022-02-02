Cleveland police searching for 2 missing and endangered 12-year-olds who left school Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police needs the public’s help in locating two missing and endangered 12-year-olds who were last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Derron Davis and Layla Schaffer, both 12, left Orchard School, located at 4200 Bailey Ave., between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they are boyfriend and girlfriend and left school together.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted police detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

