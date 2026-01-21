Cleveland Police searching for 2 missing children last seen Tuesday evening

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing children.

Tuesday evening, 6-year-old Jayden Reed and 7-year-old Xzayvier Jackson were reported missing in the 8200 block of Central Avenue, police said.

Reed and Jackson were last known to be headed to the RTA bus stop near East 83rd Street and Quincy Avenue around 6 p.m., police said.

According to police, Reed is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a black ski mask.

Jackson is about 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 205 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with blue accents, a red hoodie and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Non-Emergency at 216-621-1234 or the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-5300.

