Cleveland Police searching for 36-year-old woman last seen July 2024

Cleveland Division of Police
Emmalee Burns missing
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Emmalee Burns was last seen on July 2, 2024, at the 8400 block of Broadway Avenue.

According to police, she is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Burns's family lives out-of-state and doesn't communicate with her on a regular basis. They reported her missing on Feb. 18 after multiple failed attempts to reach her.

Police ask anyone with information to please call Detective Corrigan at 216-623-3138.

