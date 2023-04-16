Cleveland police searching for 54-year-old woman last seen April 7

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Alona Cole, 54, who was last seen April 7.

Cole is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 275 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a blue scrub shirt and blue scrub pants when she was last seen near Puritas Avenue and Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 216-621-1234. You can also call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.