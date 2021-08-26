Cleveland police searching for 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing from hospital

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing from a hospital.

Rosevelt Moseley went missing from MetroHealth Medical Center.

Moseley is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with a gray beard and bald head. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1-.

