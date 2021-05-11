Cleveland police searching for brother and sister who left home Monday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother.

Lailaha Workman, age 15, and her brother, A’Keem Walley, age 11, were reported missing by their mother, who stated that they left their home in the 2600 block of East 68th Street on Monday.

They have not returned home, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 911 or call 216-621-1234.

