Cleveland police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., Jayden Reed left home and has not been seen since, police said.

Jayden is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jayden may be in the area of Wade Park, between East 92nd Street and East 93rd Street.

Anyone with information on Jayden's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

