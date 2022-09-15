Cleveland Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.

Khalid Curtis, 4-foot-2 and 100 lbs., was last seen walking out of Wade Park Elementary School around 11:15 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath with black pants and shoes/boots.

He is known to hang out in the 9300 block of Wade Park and Ansel neighborhood.

A current photograph of Khalid was not available, police said.

