Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen at Jane Edna Hunter building

Cleveland Division of Police
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 12, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen leaving the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services building on Euclid Avenue Sunday.

Kiera Smith reportedly walked out of the center and did not return, police said.

Police describe Kiera as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a black shirt. She was not wearing shoes but was wearing blue socks and had a black book bag, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

