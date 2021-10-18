Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old girl who drove off in mother's car

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old who left her home, driving off in her mother's car.

Diora Walton left her home in the 15600 block of Kipling Avenue Sunday morning, stealing her mother's car and driving off, police said.

The girl's mother found the car but Diora is still missing.

Diora is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

