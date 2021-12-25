Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Jahari Redd left his home in the 2400 block of West 5th Street around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.