Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday.

Keaon Nayland Giles, 13, was last seen in the 900 block of Ansel Road in Cleveland.

He has been missing since Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

