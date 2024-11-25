Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be endangered

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 13-year-old girl authorities believe may be endangered.

Tania Reese was last seen on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. after leaving her home in the 1400 block of Clearaire Road.

Police believe she left her home with two other teens.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tania was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, pajamas and black Crocs.

Police believe she may be in the area of Wade Park Avenue.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-5500.

