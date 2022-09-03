Watch Now
Cleveland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Saturday

She was last seen Sept. 2
Cleveland Police Department
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 03, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old female who was last seen on Saturday.

Daimeyha Bourne was last seen on the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

