Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who left her home early Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Angela Wilson left her home on Bonna Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police describe the girl as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink windbreaker.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-623-2579 or 911.

