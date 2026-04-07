Cleveland Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen April 3

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Skylar Harris was last seen on April 3 in the 8000 block of Vineyard Avenue, police said.

She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Skylar was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with stripes, blue penguin-print pajama pants and white Timberland shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on Skylar's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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