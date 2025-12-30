Cleveland Police searching for missing 14-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Natasha Colon was last seen Monday near the 3000 block of Searside Avenue, police said.

She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 88 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Natasha was last seen wearing red Mickey Mouse pants and a grey long-sleeve shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

