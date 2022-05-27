Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who may be in Brunswick with a female.

Police said Deshawn Grayson, 15, was last seen on May 24 in the area of Eastbrook Recreation Center.

The boy’s mother said she went looking for him and found him at the rec center, but he refused to come home and ran off.

He may be with a female who goes by Valarie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-469-1767.

