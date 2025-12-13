Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen early Saturday morning

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Dujan Gardner and his brother left their home early Saturday morning after an altercation. While the brother has since returned home, Dujan has not.

Dujan was reported missing around 1:24 a.m. from his home in the 4200 block of Bohn Road, police said.

According to police, Dujan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots.

Due to his age and the cold temperatures, Dujan is considered endangered, police said.

Anyone with information on Dujan's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

