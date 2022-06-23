Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on June 20, according to a statement from the department.

Brooklyn M. Wilson, 15, was reported missing by her family on June 20 after leaving her home in the 9600 block of Thorn Road on June 8.

The family told the police that they have been in contact with her but she refuses to come home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

