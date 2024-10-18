Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen near West 145th Street

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Issabella Clelland was last seen in the area of West 145th Street and Cleminshaw Road, police said.

She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds. Clelland has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. It is unknown what she was last wearing or when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

