Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Parkhill Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Jada Phillips was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen visiting a home in the 12700 block of Parkhill Avenue.

Her family is worried about her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.