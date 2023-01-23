Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.

Jaden Otis was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue. He is considered endangered "due to medical issues," according to Cleveland police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or dial 911.

