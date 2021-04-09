Cleveland police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen March 29

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on March 29.

Zechariah Hauser left the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services building around 11:15 p.m. when he was unable to be placed with a family member after having problems with his foster home in Cleveland Heights.

Hauser is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts is asked to call police.

