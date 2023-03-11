Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on March 6

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on March 6.

Cassidy Greene was reportedly last seen in the area of W. 122nd Street and Cooley Avenue in Cleveland.

She is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 300 lbs. She has brown, curly, shoulder-length hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

