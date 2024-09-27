Cleveland police searching for missing 16-year-old teen

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Madison Miller, 16, left her home on her own.

Miller is 5 feet, 7 inches and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants.

Police say if anyone is found to be assisting Miller in her delinquency, they could be charged criminally.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218.

