Cleveland police searching for missing 23-year-old man

The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Alex Mathis, 23, was receiving treatment at University Hospital and left against medical advice, according to police.

Police say he may be headed to the area between 9400 and 10300 blocks of Nelson Avenue. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Mathis was last seen wearing a hospital gown barefoot.

Authorities say Mathis suffers from a mental health condition and is in urgent need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

