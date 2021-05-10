Cleveland police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen at her home on Friday.

Briana Spain was last seen at her residence on Scotland Avenue in Cleveland on May 7, according to police.

Her family is concerned about her well-being, police said.

A description of Spain was not provided but the photo above was.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

