Cleveland Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last spoken to on Jan. 3, 2023.

Nikita Henderson was reportedly last seen at her home in the 1700 block of West 25th Street.

Henderson is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes but might be wearing a burgundy wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

