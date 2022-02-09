Cleveland police searching for missing 28-year-old woman last seen on Feb. 4

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 28-year-old man who left her home on Brooklyn Avenue on Feb. 4 and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said Alexis Moctezuma, 28, of Cleveland, may be with a male wanted by police.

He is pictured in the photo below.

Cleveland police.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

