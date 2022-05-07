Cleveland police searching for missing 34-year-old man last seen Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for Christopher Michael Papp.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Papp is a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with "CROOKS" on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police 2nd District Det. Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

