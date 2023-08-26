Cleveland Police searching for missing 42-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Ruby Stewart is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 300 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes; her clothing is unknown, police said.

She was last seen on West 95th Street and Detroit Avenue, and police said she frequently uses public transportation and visits public libraries.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234.

