Cleveland police searching for missing 68-year-old man last seen on June 23

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen on June 23.

Police said Freddie Ivory, 68, of Cleveland is missing from the 4200 block of East 163rd Street.

He has multiple medical issues and needs medical treatment, police said.

Police said Ivory is possibly driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with license plate M988980.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138.

