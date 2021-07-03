Cleveland police find missing 7-year-old boy safe

CLEVELAND — UPDATE: The boy has been found safe, police said.

Cleveland police were searching for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen riding a bicycle Saturday morning.

He had last been seen riding a bicycle around 11 a.m., police said.

