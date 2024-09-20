Cleveland police searching for missing 87-year-old man

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 87-year-old man.

Johnnie Brown was last seen on Sept. 19 around 1 p.m. near East 152nd St. and St. Clair Avenue, police said.

Authorities say he rides the RTA to E. 152nd and St. Clair and walks around the neighborhood.

He is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

Cleveland Division of Police Missing person: Johnnie Brown

According to police, he has early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on Johnnie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

