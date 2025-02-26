Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 16-year-old boy

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 16 year-old-boy in Cleveland.

Tirek Myers was last seen around West 46th Street and Detroit Avenue, police said.

Myers is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

CPD said he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a navy blue hoodie underneath and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 and Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

"Your help makes a difference," CPD said.

