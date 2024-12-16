Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 12-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 12-year-old boy.

Aden Black was reported missing on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and was last seen in the 1000 block of East 177th Street, according to police.

Police describe Aden as 4 feet, 6 inches, 79 pounds, with a black afro and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his chin.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans with flowers on the pant legs, and a black tank top.

Officials say Aden left his home after an argument with a family member and is considered endangered because of his age.

According to police, he may be in the Grovewood Avenue area.

Police ask anyone with information to please call 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.