Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 13-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Cleveland area who they believe to be endangered.

Police say Alaiya Smith went missing from the 800 block of East 157th Street and was last seen around Saint Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street on Saturday.

She left her home and may be in the company of an adult woman, police said.

According to police, Alaiya is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black Crocs. She also has a "heart" tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 621-1234.

