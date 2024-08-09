Cleveland Police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen Friday

The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public's assistance to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Meadow Ruzicka was last seen Friday around the 700 block of W. Schaff Road.

Meadow is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Meadow could be with her biological mother, Mindy Gundersen —who does not have custody of her.

Meadow is considered endangered, according to police.

Anyone with information on Meadow or Mindy's whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.