Cleveland Police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl

Cleveland Police Department
Vallisa Toney, 17, missing endangered person
Cleveland Police District 2 is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Thursday and is listed as endangered.

According to police, Valissa Toney was last seen near West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue. She was wearing baggy blue jogging pants, a red, white and blue jacket and white Jordan shoes.

Cleveland PD described Toney as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Toney's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency number at 216-621-1234.

