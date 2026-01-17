Cleveland Police searching for missing, endangered 29-year-old man

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Cleveland on Friday.

Michael Monroe Jr. was reported missing in the 9200 block of Hough Avenue.

Police say Monroe Jr. has autism and is considered endangered. He was last seen wearing an orange and/or multi-colored jacket, gray sweatpants, gray boots and a yellow and blue hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police at 216-623-5300 or 216-621-1234.

