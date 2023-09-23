Missing 4-year-old has been returned and is safe, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has located a 4-year-old female who was last seen Friday.

She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to her mother, she was last seen at the Children First of Cleveland Daycare when her father was seen by a friend picking her up around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

According to the mother, he is not on the authorized list to pick up the child.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with ice cream on it, black capris, a jean jacket with a smiley face on the back and pink sparkly vans.

The mother was in communication with the father, who stated that he was taking the child to Urban Air; however, authorities checked both locations in Akron and Westlake and the child and Pierce were not there.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

