Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old man

MISSING PERSON
Cleveland Division of Police
Tyrone Hatcher, missing person
MISSING PERSON
Posted

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 75-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Tyrone Hatcher has dementia and, due to the single-digit temperatures, is considered endangered.

Hatcher is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown eyes, a bald head, and weighing 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jumper, black boots and a "bomber" hat with flappy ears

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5400

