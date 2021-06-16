Cleveland police searching for woman last seen May 21; kidnapping investigation underway

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman last seen on May 21 and reported missing by her husband on June 1.

Katie Michelle Leister was last seen walking to pick up a pizza in the area of East 59th Street and Broadway Avenue, her husband told police.

Police said the case has been upgraded to a kidnapping investigation as she was reported by others to be in the company of known drug dealers.

Leister has various medical conditions and is in need of her medication, which she does not have, police said.

According to police, Leister's home address is listed in Ravenna.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 216-621-1234.

