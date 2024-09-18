Columbus police searching for missing 4-month-old believed to be in danger

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing four-month-old Kesean Bailey, who they believe to be in danger.

According to Columbus police, four-month-old Kesean Bailey is with his mother, Kristin Bailey and law enforcement is concerned for the child's safety.

Kesean is 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said they were last seen on Citizens Place and Refugee Road in Columbus. He was last seen wearing pajamas with dinosaurs on the shirt.

Kristin is described as a 25-year-old woman 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Bowling Green University hoodie.

Police said not to approach them if they are seen and to instead call 911 or the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545, reference report number 243008348.

