CPD needs help locating 2 missing kids

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

According to CPD, Jaden Reed and Xyzavier Jackson left their home in the 8200 block of Central Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

Reed was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue joggers. Jackson was last seen wearing a black jacket and black joggers.

Police also say both children have gone missing in the past and have been known to be in the area of East 79th Street, Euclid Avenue and East 30th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1235.

